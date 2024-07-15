Today is Monday July 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Kate Middleton receives standing ovation at Wimbledon amid cancer treatment

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 8:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate, the Princess of Wales, attended the men's singles final at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, amid her ongoing treatment for cancer, and was honored with a standing ovation.

Kate, a longtime tennis fan and royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club sat in the Royal Box at center court with daughter Princess Charlotte to watch Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic face off in the final for the second year in a row.

The Princess of Wales later presented Alcaraz of Spain his trophy after he defeated Djokovic.

Leading up to Sunday's championship match, it was not known whether Kate would attend this year's tournament. In March, the 42-year-old wife of Prince William, announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The type of cancer has not been disclosed.

In a written update shared by Kensington Palace in June, Kate said she is "making good progress" as she undergoes chemotherapy after her diagnosis but is not "out of the woods yet," adding that her treatment will continue "for a few more months."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC