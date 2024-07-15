Prince George joins dad Prince William in Berlin at UEFA European Championship

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 7:24 am

British businesswoman and sports administrator Debbie Hewitt, Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Prince William sing the national anthem ahead of the UEFA Euro 2024 final football match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on July 14, 2024. -- Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

(BERLIN) -- Prince George made a surprise appearance in Berlin Sunday, joining his dad Prince William to cheer on England against Spain at the 2024 UEFA European Championship final.

George, who will turn 11 later this month, and William both wore dark suits for the game, held at the Olympiastadion Berlin in Germany.

Unfortunately for the royal duo, England lost to Spain 2-1.

William, president of the Football Association, England's governing body for soccer, offered words of consolation after the game, writing on social media, "This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W."

Kensington Palace announced before Sunday's game that William would attend, but George's appearance with his dad was a surprise.

Earlier in the day, George's younger sister, Princess Charlotte, 9, joined their mom Kate, the Princess of Wales, at Wimbledon.

Charlotte and Kate, who were also joined by Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, watched Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic for his second Wimbledon title.

After the match, Kate, the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, presented the championship trophies to Alcaraz and Djokovic.

Leading up to Sunday's final, it was not known whether Kate would attend this year's tournament. In March, the 42-year-old princess announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The type of cancer has not been disclosed.

After remaining out of the public eye since announcing her diagnosis, Kate stepped out for the first time in public in June to attend Trooping the Colour with other members of the royal family on the famed balcony at Buckingham Palace.

George and Charlotte's sports outings with their parents come just a few weeks after they attended the first London show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on June 21, alongside William.

After the concert, Swift shared a sweet selfie with William, George and Charlotte.

Neither Kate nor George and Charlotte's younger sibling, Prince Louis, attended the concert.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back