Today is Monday July 15, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Despicable Me 4’ reigns at the box office with $44.6 million weekend

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 5:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Illumination

Despicable Me 4 topped the North American box office for the second straight week with an estimated $44.6 million weekend, bringing its two week total to $211 million.

Overseas, the movie earned an estimated $88.9 million, bringing its worldwide tally to $437.8 million.

The Despicable Me films are now the first animated franchise in history to top the $5 billion mark, according to Variety.

Longlegs, the mystery horror film starring Nicolas Cage, took second place, delivering an estimated $22.6 million at the domestic box office and $25.7 million globally in its opening weekend.

Inside Out 2 settled in third place, grabbing an estimated $20.8 million in its fifth week of release. The animated sequel has earned an estimated $572.6 million at the North American box office and $1.3 billion worldwide.

Landing in fourth place was A Quiet Place: Day One, adding an estimated $11.8 million to its domestic total, which now stands at $116.2 million. The latest installment in the A Quiet Place franchise has now crossed the $200 million mark worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was the second of this week's two new major releases, Fly Me to the Moon, the rom-com starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson. The film earned an estimated $10 million at the North American box office and $9 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $19 million.

Elsewhere, Sing Sing, the buzzy prison drama starring Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin, drew an estimated $137,119 million in limited release. It expands nationwide in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC