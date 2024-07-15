Today is Monday July 15, 2024
Scoreboard roundup — 7/14/24

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 5:58 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE
Oakland 18, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 4, LA Dodgers 3
Pittsburgh 9, Chi White Sox 4
San Francisco 3, Minnesota 2
Toronto 8, Arizona 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 6, NY Yankees 5
Tampa Bay 2, Cleveland 0
Boston 5, Kansas City 4
Texas 4, Houston 2
LA Angels 3, Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 3, Cincinnati 2
Chi Cubs 8, St. Louis 3
Colorado 8, NY Mets 5
Milwaukee 9, Washington 3
Atlanta 6, San Diego 3

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Connecticut 96, Phoenix 69
Las Vegas 89, Washington 77
Indiana 81, Minnesota 74
Seattle 81, Atlanta 70

