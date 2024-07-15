Scoreboard roundup — 7/14/24

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 5:58 am

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Sunday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Oakland 18, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 4, LA Dodgers 3

Pittsburgh 9, Chi White Sox 4

San Francisco 3, Minnesota 2

Toronto 8, Arizona 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 6, NY Yankees 5

Tampa Bay 2, Cleveland 0

Boston 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 4, Houston 2

LA Angels 3, Seattle 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 3, Cincinnati 2

Chi Cubs 8, St. Louis 3

Colorado 8, NY Mets 5

Milwaukee 9, Washington 3

Atlanta 6, San Diego 3

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Connecticut 96, Phoenix 69

Las Vegas 89, Washington 77

Indiana 81, Minnesota 74

Seattle 81, Atlanta 70

