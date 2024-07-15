Today is Monday July 15, 2024
ktbb logo


Bullard’s Hagen Smith drafted fifth overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2024 MLB Draft

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 5:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


FORT WORTH — According to our news partner KETK, the Chicago White Sox have drafted former Bullard Panther and Arkansas Razorback left-handed pitching phenom Hagen Smith with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

The 20-year-old lefty from Bullard threw seven no-hitters as a senior for the Bullard Panthers baseball team to tie a Texas high-school record and was one of the top left-handed pitching prospects in the nation coming out of high school.

Smith was the SEC Pitcher of the Year last season as a junior at Arkansas and was also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award which is awarded annually to the best player in college baseball.

He holds the Arkansas program record for strikeouts with 360 during his three seasons with the Razorbacks.

Smith brings the heat with a fastball in the mid-90s and also has a wipeout slider as part of his pitching arsenal.

Smith also becomes the highest-drafted pitcher in Arkansas program history.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC