Bullard’s Hagen Smith drafted fifth overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2024 MLB Draft

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 5:53 am

FORT WORTH — According to our news partner KETK, the Chicago White Sox have drafted former Bullard Panther and Arkansas Razorback left-handed pitching phenom Hagen Smith with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

The 20-year-old lefty from Bullard threw seven no-hitters as a senior for the Bullard Panthers baseball team to tie a Texas high-school record and was one of the top left-handed pitching prospects in the nation coming out of high school.

Smith was the SEC Pitcher of the Year last season as a junior at Arkansas and was also a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award which is awarded annually to the best player in college baseball.

He holds the Arkansas program record for strikeouts with 360 during his three seasons with the Razorbacks.

Smith brings the heat with a fastball in the mid-90s and also has a wipeout slider as part of his pitching arsenal.

Smith also becomes the highest-drafted pitcher in Arkansas program history.

Go Back