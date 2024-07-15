Jacoby Jones, who scored 2 TDs in Ravens’ SB XLVII win, dies at 40

July 14, 2024, 11:09 AM

Jacoby Jones, a Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl star who was known for the “Mile High Miracle” and his jovial antics, has died at the age of 40.

The cause of Jones’ death was not immediately available.

In a statement released Sunday through the NFL Players Association, Jones’ family said that he died “peacefully” at his home in New Orleans.

“The family, including his mother, Emily and his son, Little Jacoby, are together and are asking for prayers, privacy, and support as they navigate through this difficult time.”

The Ravens said in a statement Sunday that “Jacoby had the unique ability to connect with everyone he encountered. His charisma, joy and love created a one-of-a-kind presence that could light up any room or brighten any dark day.”

A nine-year NFL veteran whose fun personality and flamboyant end zone dances endeared him to fans and teammates, Jones etched himself in NFL history during the Ravens’ 2012 Super Bowl run, scoring three postseason touchdowns in the most dramatic fashion.

Jones’ most memorable catch, the “Mile High Miracle,” came on a high-arcing 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Flacco with 31 seconds remaining in an AFC divisional playoff game in January 2013. With Baltimore trailing 35-28 in Denver, Jones got behind safety Rahim Moore for the game-tying touchdown.

“When I ran in the end zone, it was quiet. You heard rat piss on cotton,” Jones told ESPN on the 10-year anniversary of the catch. “I’m like, this ain’t real.”

Then, in the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Jones became the first player to score a receiving touchdown and a return touchdown in the same game in Super Bowl history. His 108-yard kickoff return touchdown to open the second half is the longest scoring play in the history of the Super Bowl.

When half of the Superdome’s lights went out for 34 minutes in Super Bowl XLVII, Jones said he played freeze tag with wide receiver Torrey Smith to stay loose.

“They were saying, ‘Let’s stretch,'” Jones later said. “Stretch? I ain’t never stretched in my life.”

A year after, Jones found himself in the middle of controversy in a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving night. After fielding a kickoff at the goal line, Jones had no one else between him and the end zone until Steelers coach Mike Tomlin stood on the edge of the sideline, with his back turned to the action and his right foot squarely in the field of play.

Tomlin hopped to his left at the last second, but Jones had to swerve to his right to avoid hitting him. That slight adjustment to his path allowed Jones to get caught from behind by Steelers cornerback Cortez Allen. “I don’t blame him. I still love him,” Jones later said. “I’d do the same thing to me.”

Jones later appeared in four games for Tomlin and the Steelers in 2015, his final season. Tomlin expressed his “heartfelt sympathy” to Jones’ family in a post to X on Sunday and said he “enjoyed coaching him during his time with the Steelers.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh’s favorite play involving Jones came a week after the Thanksgiving game. With Baltimore trailing 19-15 with 1:16 left in the game, Harbaugh remembers looking back where the kickoff was going to go and seeing Jones talking in the back of the end zone to his mother.

After screaming Jones’ name, Harbaugh watched Jones turn around as soon as the ball was kicked and return it 77 yards for a touchdown on a snow-covered field at M&T Bank Stadium.

“I loved Jacoby Jones. We all did,” Harbaugh said in a statement Sunday. “His spirit, enthusiasm and love for people were powerful. He was a light. My favorite Jacoby personal moment was every time I saw his smiling face full of joy.”

Before joining the Ravens, Jones spent five seasons with the Houston Texans.

Several former teammates, including Ray Lewis, Smith and J.J. Watt, remembered Jones with posts to social media.

Jones was one of the most electric return men of his era, scoring nine kickoff and punt return touchdowns in a seven-year span. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2012 and made his only Pro Bowl that season.

In 2017, Jones signed a one-day contract to retire with the Ravens. Last month, he attended a Ravens reunion at minicamp and was seen cracking jokes with teammates.

Jones remained connected to the Baltimore community, serving as an assistant coach at a local high school and Morgan State University over the years. Jones said he relived all of his memories whenever he returned to Baltimore.

“Every time I look at that stadium, I bow to it,” Jones told ESPN in April.

In April, Jones was hired as the head coach and offensive coordinator of the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football expansion franchise set to begin play in 2025.

“He was the best, he loved everyone,” Sam Gordon, the owner of the Renegades, told KPRC-TV in Houston. “I think one of the most important things is he was a man of God. He was proud of how much he loved and feared his god. What was most important to him after football was helping the next person in line. He was the most humble and kind person to anybody who gave him the time and needed the time from him.”

