Spain broke the record for goals at a European Championship on Sunday in Berlin, as they beat England 2-1 to secure a record fourth title at the tournament.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal’s 86th-minute winner was also La Roja’s 15th goal of the tournament, beating the 14 scored by France on their way to winning the 1984 edition of the Euros.

“I have done my job. I did what I had to do at every moment to try to help,” Oyarzabal said after the match. “I was lucky enough to give the victory. Just the fact of being in the 26, you value it a lot here. To have the moment to help as it has happened to me is the best. It happened to me but could have happened to anyone.”

Luis de la Fuente’s Spain dominated the tournament from start to finish, winning all seven games they played and, in the end, scoring the most goals to leave no doubt as to their credentials as Euro winners.

“I couldn’t be happier. To see the fans, to see the players. A real team, European champions,” de la Fuente said. “I said I was proud, and today I am even prouder. It confirms what we are. For me, they are the best in the world, and today I confirm that definition.”

After an extremely cautious first half in which Spain had more possession and their opponents got the only shot on target, it took only two minutes after the restart for the Spaniards to break the deadlock.

Teenager Lamine Yamal, who was named best young player of the tournament, found space down the right and delivered an assist for fellow winger Nico Williams to slot home. England, who fell behind for the fourth successive game in the tournament, levelled in the 73rd minute through substitute Cole Palmer.

Oyarzabal, however, denied England their first major international trophy in 58 years as Spain won their first Euro since 2012.

“Very happy and looking forward to coming back to Spain and celebrating with all the fans,” Yamal said. “It is really the best present there is. It’s a dream. When we were drawing it was difficult. They pushed us hard, but I don’t know what this team is made of, but we always come back, we always win.”

Spain assistant captain Rodri, who was subbed off at half-time with an apparent injury, was named player of the tournament.

“Surely the best day of my sporting career,” Manchester City star Rodri said. “We have built a family, we are European champions, as difficult as it is, and now we are the most successful team in the European Championship. We have beaten everyone.”

