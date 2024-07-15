Argentina edge Colombia to win record 16th Copa América title

Posted/updated on: July 15, 2024 at 5:30 am

ByESPN NEWS SERVICES

July 15, 2024, 12:09 AM

Defending champions Argentina overcame the loss of Lionel Messi to win a record 16th Copa América title by beating Colombia 1-0, thanks to a late extra-time goal from substitute Lautaro Martínez at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Inter Milan striker Martínez, the tournament’s leading goal scorer, latched onto a precise through ball from Giovani Lo Celso before lifting his effort over advancing Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas in the 112th minute.

Messi appeared to suffer a noncontact injury while running and falling in the 64th minute and covered his face with his hands when he sat on the bench.

Martínez later ran to the bench to hug his captain after the goal that propelled Argentina to surpass Uruguay for the most Copa América titles.

In a match that started over 75 minutes late because of crowd trouble at Hard Rock Stadium, Argentina won their third straight major title following the 2021 Copa América and 2022 World Cup and matched Spain, who won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships around the 2010 World Cup.

Argentina also stopped Colombia’s 28-game unbeaten streak dating to a February 2022 loss to the Albiceleste, when Martínez also scored the only goal.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

