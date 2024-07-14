Suspect in mass shooting lost control of Glock device

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2024 at 5:25 pm

AUSTIN – KVUE TV reports that a third suspect arrested in the Round Rock mass shooting may have lost control of his gun while using a machine gun conversion device. Court documents obtained by KVUE reveal 18-year-old Keshawn Dixon is a documented gang member with an “extensive history” with Round Rock police. Dixon is the latest person to be arrested in the deadly shooting at the Juneteenth festival at Old Settlers Park. According to the affidavit, Dixon told authorities he was only at the festival before the shooting that left two women dead and 14 others hurt. Witnesses stated that they recognized Dixon even though he was wearing a white ski mask and a gray hoodie. One of Dixon’s family members also allegedly admitted to a witness that he was involved in the shooting.

