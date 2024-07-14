Today is Sunday July 14, 2024
Whitehouse police captain on administrative leave after DWI

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2024 at 4:38 pm
WHITEHOUSE – Our news partners at KETK report that Whitehouse Police Department Captain Jereld Frank Brewer has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Saturday, the City of Whitehouse said. Brewer, 59, was arrested by Tyler Police Department for DWI after an accident on Saturday, according to the City of Whitehouse. Brewer is currently on administrative leave while an internal affairs investigation is being done, as city and police department policy requires.

The City of Whitehouse offered no further comment until criminal and administrative investigations are completed.

Brewer was charged with driving while intoxicated and taken to the Smith County Jail. He was later released on Sunday after posting a $500 bond.



