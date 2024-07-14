East Texas representatives react to shooting

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2024 at 11:03 am

TYLER – > Former President Trump was holding a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Republican National Convention when shots rang out. According to the Associated Press, a reported gunman and at least one other person are dead. Several East Texas Representatives and other officials have come out with the following statements of support in wake of the shooting which our news partners at KETK have assembled:

“Praying for President Trump, his family, and our country after this horrific act. May God be with President Trump and with our nation,” Congressman Nathaniel Moran of Tyler said.

State Senator Bryan Hughes, who represents Mineola, asked for the public to pray for Trump after what he called a failed assassination attempt.

“Today at a rally in Pennsylvania, there was a failed assassination attempt on President Trump. Please pray for President Trump and all those who may have been injured,” said Hughes.

“Our country came an inch from civil unrest. God help us,” said Texas State Representative Matt Schaefer of Tyler.

“If you wish harm to any American President then you hate America and everything she stands for. Our country is in shambles. Total chaos will be the result of such an evil act. We are witnessing a major event that will trigger a very large movement in this country and it’s going to be a horrible event for everyone,” said Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

“Pray for President Trump,” said Texas State Rep. for Mt. Pleasant and Lindale, Cole Hefner.

“Pray for President Trump. Pray for America,” said U.S Congressman for Mineola, Athens and Terrell, Lance Gooden said.

“This is horrific & wrong & evil. Thank God he appears not to be seriously injured. Heidi & I are lifting President Trump up in prayer right now,” said U.S. Senator for Texas, Ted Cruz.

“They try to jail him. They try to kill him. It will not work. He is indomitable,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

“Today’s incident will be remembered as a sad commentary on the state of our

Nation. We’ve seen four Presidents assassinated while in office with the last one being the shooting of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, almost 61 years ago. We remember the attempted assassination of President Reagan in 1981. As a nation, we must be better than this and those involved in this must be brought to justice. We live in a time of political vitriol and polarization that has caused our Country to be as divided as we’ve seen in recent history. We must pray for President Trump’s health and safety and that of all elected officials who serve our Nation. As a Republican, I am saddened to see the deterioration of our traditional values as a people and ask all who believe as I do to join with me to be successful on November 5. We’ve watched as a group of people in current power have hidden the current danger of a compromised current President and must hold them accountable.”

DAVID STEIN, SMITH COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIR

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

Former President Trump gave a statement on Truth Social on Saturday following the shooting. In the following statement he said he was hit with a bullet and immediately new something was wrong:

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

