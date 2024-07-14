SFA students research dolphins with drones

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2024 at 7:58 am

HAWAII – Our news partners at KETK report that two students from Stephen F. Austin State University were in Hawaii this summer to do groundbreaking research on dolphins with drones. Seniors Rachel Moore and Callie Lynn were chosen by associate biology professor at SFA, Dr. Jason Bruck to assist with project PHASM (Passive Health Assessment in Sea Mammals) and to help conduct a project to learn how to understand how dolphin whistle transmission is impacted by noise. “My time doing research at Dolphin Quest Hawaii was an incredible experience,” Lynn said. “The acoustic project I had the privilege of working on is something a limited number of people around the world have the ability to do. Not only was I able to participate in the project, but I was empowered to execute each phase on my own, which is a skill that will set me apart from others in my field upon graduation.”

The two monitored the dolphins with drones, acoustic equipment and specialized software to analyze the dolphin’s vocalizations. They were helped by drone specialists from the Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education at Oklahoma State University and veteran animal care specialists from Dolphin Quest Hawaii.

“Dolphin Quest was thrilled to host Dr. Jason Bruck and his team from SFA and Dr. Jamey Jacob along with his team from Oklahoma State University’s Oklahoma Aerospace Institute for Research and Education to further their cutting-edge conservation research,” said Dolphin Quest officials. “These scientific studies introduce novel and enriching experiences for our dolphins. Our crew members find collaborating with visiting scientists rewarding, and seeing science in action gets our guests jazzed about marine mammal conservation too.”

The PHASM project was started by Bruck and researchers from OSU back in 2017 with the goal of allowing drones to conduct a comprehensive health assessment of marine mammals by flying over their blow holes and collecting their mucus rather than having to handle them and draw their blood.

The PHASM project’s airplane-like drone is quieter than propeller drones that can only be used on larger whales. It collects mucus from the air to be analyzed for pathogens, DNA and hormones.

“Our training included getting our Part 107 – Small Unmanned Aircraft pilot’s license and spending time in drone simulator system to get familiar with flying a fixed-wing drone system, like PHASM,” Lynn said. “During our month in Hawaii, we also worked on an acoustic project using underwater speakers and hydrophones to learn more about the effect of anthropogenic (human) noise on dolphin communication.”

Similar SFA research on dolphins showed that dolphins would need time to adjust back to a noisy ocean after the COVID-19 pandemic ended and people got back out on the water.

The first successful PHASM collection was conducted on June 4 by SFA and OSU students and researchers, according to an SFA press release.

“I have always had a love for animals. Through my studies at SFA and my experience of scuba diving, that love has only grown,” said Moore. “I have gained a stronger understanding for the importance of conservation and devotion to our fellow creations. For that reason, I am very thankful for the work that biologists like Dr. Bruck do and want to continue working beside them.”

