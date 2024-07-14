Ag Commissioner Miller at Trump rally

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2024 at 7:41 am

PENNSYLVANIA – The political newsletter The Quorum Report says Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller was about 30 feet from former President Donald Trump when shooting broke during a rally in Pennsylvania.

“I never did duck down,” Miller said, adding that he was looking around for the shooter. “I looked around and I was the only standing up, so I probably looked like an idiot,” Miller said.

“I was standing up on the front row as close as you can get,” he said. “A lady behind me caught a stray bullet.” Miller said Trump “looked good after it all quieted down.”

As Trump “waved a fist up in the air” the people around Commissioner Miller started chanting “USA! USA!” he said.

