Phillies get MLB-leading 8th All-Star with Sánchez replacing Atlanta’s Chris Sale

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez is set for his first All-Star Game appearance as the replacement for Atlanta lefty Chris Sale, who is scheduled to start for the Braves on Sunday and won’t pitch in the Midsummer Classic.

The addition of Sánchez on Saturday pushes the Phillies’ MLB-leading total to eight All-Stars, adding to the franchise record.

The game is Tuesday night at the home of the Texas Rangers. Philadelphia will go into the break as the only team in the big leagues with at least 60 victories.

Sánchez is the third member of Philadelphia’s rotation to get an All-Star nod, but the only one who might participate.

Right-hander Zack Wheeler had already been ruled out by back spasms, and now Ranger Suárez has joined him with the same issue. The lefty was replaced Saturday by Atlanta right-hander Max Fried, who is set for his second All-Star appearance.

Sánchez becomes the 38th first-time All-Star, and Fried is the 10th replacement — six from the National League. Their additions raised the total number of All-Stars to 74.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said keeping Suárez out of the All-Star Game was precautionary. The 28-year-old experienced tightness and spasms in his lower back after a 6-2 loss to the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

“Obviously, you dream of being in the All-Star Game, but I think health is above everything else,” Suárez said through an interpreter after Philadelphia’s 11-5 win over Oakland on Saturday. “I think it’s best for me to rest.”

Suárez (10-4) had a 1.83 ERA through 16 starts but is at 8.62 over his past three outings. Three of his losses have come in his past four starts.

“He’s pitched a lot of innings, and we want to make sure he stays fresh,” Dombrowski said. “It will be a nice break for him.”

The 27-year-old Sánchez is 7-4 with a 2.96 ERA. He allowed two runs in six innings in a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start before the break Wednesday.

The Phillies have three starters in first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm.

Relievers Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm round out the Philadelphia contingent, making the Phillies the first team with five All-Star pitchers, according to MLB.

Sale picked up his MLB-leading 12th victory in a 6-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday. This is the eighth All-Star nod for the 35-year-old.

Seattle’s Logan Gilbert was replaced by reliever Andrés Muñoz, his teammate, with Gilbert also set as a Sunday starter for the Mariners.

Minnesota infielder/outfielder Willi Castro, Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander and Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg were added earlier to the AL roster in place of Houston shortstop Jose Altuve (sore left hand), Boston third baseman Rafael Devers (left shoulder soreness) and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker (bruised right shin).

Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes, Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz and right-hander Hunter Greene and San Francisco outfielder Heliot Ramos were NL replacements for Wheeler, Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (broken left hand) and right-hander Tyler Glasnow (back tightness) and San Diego outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (right thigh).

Marcus Semien of host Texas replaced Altuve in the AL starting lineup.

Skenes is slated to start for the National League after making just 11 big league starts.

