Royals’ Matt Quatraro makes case for Seth Lugo as AL starter

Posted/updated on: July 14, 2024 at 6:46 am

ByABC News

BOSTON — Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro lobbied for Royals right-hander Seth Lugo to start Tuesday’s All-Star Game for the American League.

Quartaro made the case for Lugo with Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who will lead the AL team.

“I called him and pushed as hard as I could to recommend Seth to start,” Quatraro said Saturday.

Lugo entered Saturday’s start against Boston 11-3 with a majors-leading 2.21 ERA. Only Atlanta’s Chris Sale (12-3) had more wins.

“It certainly merits it with his accomplishments through the year,” Quatraro said. “I understand that there’s a lot of guys there that deserve it and their managers are campaigning for them as well.”

Lugo, however, got shelled in his start vs. the Red Sox, giving up 10 hits and five runs in 5 innings. The performance brought his ERA down to 2.48 on the year.

A first-time All-Star, 34-year-old Lugo is in his first season with the Royals, who signed him to a $45 million, three-year contract.

Asked what Bochy told him, Quatraro responded: “He said it’s a tough decision. Lugo’s had a great year and put himself in position to be considered to start, but it’s a tough choice.”

Kansas City’s last All-Star starting pitcher was Bret Saberhagen in 1987.

Pittsburgh rookie right-hander Paul Skenes will start for the National League.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

