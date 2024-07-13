Traffic advisory for highway safety project

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2024 at 2:12 pm

TYLER – The city of Tyler has announced that starting Monday, July 15, a contractor will have two crews working in the City of Tyler to replace traffic signal indicators and install retroreflective backplates. During this work, intersections will be in “red flash” mode and should be treated as all-way stops. Lane closures and work will begin at 8 a.m. each day and will be widespread throughout the City of Tyler, lasting multiple weeks. Motorists are asked to exercise extra caution when going through the intersections.The following intersections are anticipated to be worked on the week of July 15:

US 271 at State Highway 155

US 271 at East Northeast Loop 323

US 271 at State Highway 147 (Gentry Parkway)

US 271 (Beckham Avenue) at East Line Street

US 271 (Beckham Avenue) at East Erwin Street

US 271 (Beckham Avenue) at State Highway 31 (Front Street)

State Highway 155 (Beckham Avenue) at East Houston Street

State Highway 155 (Beckham Avenue) at East Dawson Street

State Highway 155 (Beckham Avenue) at Hospital Drive/Olympic Plaza Circle

State Highway 155 (Beckham Avenue) at East Lake Street

State Highway 155/SH110 (Beckham Avenue) at State Highway 64 (East 5th Street)

State Highway 110 (Beckham Avenue) at Fleishel Avenue

State Highway 110 (Troup Highway) at Dulse Street

State Highway 110 (Troup Highway) at Golden Road

State Highway 110 (Troup Highway) at State Loop 323

State Highway 110 (Troup Highway) at Thistle Drive

State Highway 110 (Troup Highway) at Lindbergh Street

State Highway 110 (Troup Highway) at FM 2964 (Shiloh Road/Rhones Quarter Road)

This work is part of a Highway Safety Improvement Program Project to improve safety on roadways and reduce crashes.

