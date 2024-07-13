61st Mineola Fire Department Rodeo underway

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2024 at 12:49 pm

MINEOLA – Grab your boots and favorite hat, the rodeo has officially started, according to our news partners at KETK. The 61st edition of the Mineola Volunteer Fire Department Rodeo kicked off at 6 p.m. on Friday at their rodeo grounds along Highway 69. For the fire department and rodeo organizers it’s about more than raising money, it’s a heartfelt tradition. “Rodeo hasn’t changed, the world’s changed a little bit but rodeo’s a constant,” said J.R. Mclelland, Professional Rodeo Announcer. The 61st annual Mineola Volunteer Fire Department Rodeo is being held on Friday and Saturay this year.

“We do have a royalty contest, they start at 7:30 every night with the rodeo kicking off at 8,” said Joshua Hearn, Mineola Volunteer Fire Department.

All of the proceeds from the event go toward the Mineola Fire Department to improve their equipment that they use on the job everyday.

They’re inviting East Texans to join them for the ongoing tradition and reminding them about the iconic clown car driven by Cody Gray that was passed down from his father.

“It’s neat to see people come up to me and say ‘hey I saw that car when I was a kid here. And now my kids are here watching it’,” said Cody Gray, professional rodeo entertainer.

And of course they’ll have all the rodeo classics that everyone enjoys. “They’re going to see the bulls, the horses, the ladies, and the barrel racing,” said Mclelland.

The rodeo organizers and first responders are grateful to the families who attend this event every year.

“The support from the community, the sponsorships, the things of that nature, means the world to us because this is what we use on an annual basis to protect them,” said Hearn.

To them, it’s more than support, it’s more than a fun rodeo, it’s an East Texas tradition that all are welcome to.

“You’re going to see the cowboys and the cowgirls doing what they love every weekend. And you leave all your troubles outside the gates. You come in here for a couple of hours and we’re going to entertain you, you’re going to be in a cowboy world,” said Mclelland.

Go Back