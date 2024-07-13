Longview approves new public pool

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2024 at 12:37 pm

LONGVIEW – Longview residents will soon have another way to cool down in the summer heat after the city counsel voted to approve a new pool, according to our news partners at KETK. Currently there is only one pool open to community members in the entire city of Longview. Thursday night Longview city council approved plans to build a new community park in Stamper P{ark. The path toward adding a new swimming center has been discussed for the past few weeks. The proposal narrowly passed with a 4 to 3 vote on Thursday.

“We are beginning the process of figuring out where exactly in this park that facility will go,” said Longview public information officer, Richard Yeakley. “It’s going to be a while, even if we were ready today to move some dirt, it’s a fairly long construction process.”

The city plans to use $3.5 million from the city’s reserves for the new pool. Officials also told KETK that they don’t have an approved layout or design in place yet, but that’s the next step.

Until the pool is ready, residents can use Ingram pool along with five splash pads.

