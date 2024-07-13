Suspect charged in stabbing death of 13-year-old girl in Florida: Police

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2024 at 9:47 am

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 13-year-old girl on July 4, Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida announced Friday.

The victim, Rose Dieujuste, was heading to a friend’s house in the complex where she lived when she was attacked, officials said.

During a press conference Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the suspect, 28-year-old Jerry Dorisme, is facing first-degree felony murder charges.

"Rose's murder shook our community and our agency -- anytime a child is murdered we all collectively grieve," Mina said.

Mina said Dieujuste's body was discovered in a utility closet, "partially naked and barely alive," in the apartment building by a family member.

“Her friend found Rose’s cell phone and shoes in the staircase in that apartment building and reached out to Rose’s family,” Mina said during the press conference. “And the family member was knocking on doors to see if they could find Rose. And then they entered the utility closet and ultimately found Rose in that closet.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Mina.

The sheriff called the attack against Dieujuste "random and senseless."

ABC News' Orlando affiliate WFTV reports that Dorisme's records show "several previous arrests, including lewd and lascivious behavior and a conviction for child abuse."

Dorisme did not have an attorney listed in Orange County court records.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back