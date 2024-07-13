Man gets 99 years for assaulting officer

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2024 at 7:17 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – An East Texas man was sentenced to 99 years in prison on Thursday, a day after a Henderson County jury found him guilty of assaulting a public servant according to our news partners at KETK. According to the Henderson County District Attorney, Hubert Eldon Case III, 41 of Gun Barrel City, was in jail in November 2023 when he struck a detention service officer in the face.

During the trial, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse reportedly testified “it was important for the jury to send a message that this type of criminal activity won’t be tolerated.”

Case’s criminal history includes prior convictions of unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, fleeing a police officer, unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest and assault family violence, the DA said.

District Attorney Jenny Palmer said the verdict and sentence that Case received uphold the rule of law and ensures the safety of public servants.

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work in this case and to the jurors for their dedication and service. This outcome sends a clear message that such criminal behavior will be met with serious consequences in Henderson County,” Palmer said.

