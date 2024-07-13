Today is Saturday July 13, 2024
ktbb logo


13 confirmed tornadoes in East Texas due to Beryl

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2024 at 7:11 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SABINE COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report that in a record-breaking severe weather event, 13 tornadoes touched down in East Texas as Beryl continued inland. NWS in Shreveport reported 67 tornado warnings on Monday. NWS Shreveport said weather events due to Beryl “are further proof that inland tropical impacts can also be quite extreme.” NWS said as of now, there have been no reported injuries in East Texas in relation to the 13 tornadoes



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC