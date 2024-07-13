13 confirmed tornadoes in East Texas due to Beryl

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2024 at 7:11 am

SABINE COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report that in a record-breaking severe weather event, 13 tornadoes touched down in East Texas as Beryl continued inland. NWS in Shreveport reported 67 tornado warnings on Monday. NWS Shreveport said weather events due to Beryl “are further proof that inland tropical impacts can also be quite extreme.” NWS said as of now, there have been no reported injuries in East Texas in relation to the 13 tornadoes

