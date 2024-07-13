Astros host the Rangers, try to extend home win streak

Posted/updated on: July 13, 2024 at 6:43 am

Texas Rangers (44-50, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (50-44, second in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (6-3, 3.10 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (4-7, 5.96 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -146, Rangers +123; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros, on a 10-game home winning streak, host the Texas Rangers.

Houston has a 50-44 record overall and a 28-19 record in home games. The Astros are 7-16 in games decided by one run.

Texas is 44-50 overall and 20-29 in road games. The Rangers have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

The matchup Saturday is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Astros have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 19 home runs while slugging .541. Jose Altuve is 14-for-42 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 17 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 50 RBI for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 14-for-38 with five doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Dane Dunning: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Winn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (back), Austin Pruitt: 60-Day IL (knee), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

