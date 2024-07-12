Those affected by Beryl in East Texas can apply for SNAP replacements

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 4:32 pm

SMITH COUNTY – After Beryl caused many East Texans to lose food, recipients of SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, can now apply for replacement benefits. According to our news partner KETK, Acting Gov. Dan Patrick said Thursday, “The recent storms have impacted many families across the state. By providing these replacement food benefits, we will offer relief to those who need our help the most. As we continue our recovery process, it is vital that SNAP and WIC recipients have access to these benefits to continue to feed their families.”

SNAP and WIC recipients in the following local counties can apply for replacement benefits that will be put on their Lone Star Cards if approved: Anderson, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Hopkins, Houston, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Polk, Rains, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.

People must apply by calling 211 and selecting option 8 before Aug. 8. People can also mail a completed Form H1855 to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Families who use WIC can go to a WIC office to replace food benefits through July 31, a release from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission said.

