American Airlines flight evacuated via emergency slides after smoke reported during taxiing at San Francisco airport

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 3:38 pm
ilbusca/Getty Images

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- An American Airlines flight was evacuated after the crew reported smoke in the cabin as the plane taxied at San Francisco International Airport, according to airport officials.

Three people suffered minor injuries during the evacuation through the emergency slides, but no one needed medical transport, according to the airport.

The fire department has responded to put out the smoke source.

Passengers will be transported to the terminal, the airport said.

The flight was set to depart for Miami at the time, according to the airport.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
