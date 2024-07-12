Today is Friday July 12, 2024
ktbb logo


Tyler Rose Garden receives 81K donation

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 4:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – The Tyler City Council on Wednesday, accepted a donation for a new pavilion for the Heritage Garden from the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club. According to our news partner KETK, the donation is in the form of a pavilion, which is valued at $81,589.

Leanne Robinette, director of parks, recreation and tourism facilities said, “We have had a long-standing partnership with the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club, and we are very grateful and excited about the new structure. This is something that has been in the works for years. It’s going to be a great addition to the garden.”

City officials said they have $25,000 budgeted for installation of the pavilion. Installation is expected to be completed within the coming weeks.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC