Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 4:32 pm

TYLER – The Tyler City Council on Wednesday, accepted a donation for a new pavilion for the Heritage Garden from the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club. According to our news partner KETK, the donation is in the form of a pavilion, which is valued at $81,589.

Leanne Robinette, director of parks, recreation and tourism facilities said, “We have had a long-standing partnership with the Gertrude Windsor Garden Club, and we are very grateful and excited about the new structure. This is something that has been in the works for years. It’s going to be a great addition to the garden.”

City officials said they have $25,000 budgeted for installation of the pavilion. Installation is expected to be completed within the coming weeks.

