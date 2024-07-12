Today is Friday July 12, 2024
Apple TV+ renews ‘Presumed Innocent’, with new case for season 2

July 12, 2024
Apple TV+

While the first season wraps up on July 24, the case isn't closed on Apple TV+'s adaptation of Presumed Innocent

The Jake Gyllenhaal/Ruth Negga-starring series will return for a second season, ABC Audio has confirmed, but it will center on an all-new case. 

The adaptation of the Scott Turow book of the same name that was previously made into a 1990 hit starring Harrison Ford has Gyllenhaal succeeding him in the lead role of Rusty Sabich, an attorney and family man accused of brutally murdering his mistress, a crime he swears he didn't commit.

It's not yet known if Sabich will be back for season 2, but Gyllenhaal will be — as executive producer — along with David E. Kelley, J.J. Abrams, Rachel Rusch Rich, Dustin Thomason and Matt Tinker, and co-executive producer Turow.

