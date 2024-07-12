Jacksonville suspect considered armed and dangerous

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 1:18 pm

JACKSONVILLE, Texas – Jacksonville police are looking for a man they say is armed and dangerous after a shooting early Tuesday morning on Elm Street. According to our news partner KETK, Damian Charles Smith, 28, has several warrants including one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s the primary suspect in a Tuesday morning shooting that left one man injured. He’s described as 5’11” and 150 pounds. Cherokee County Crime Stoppers are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Go Back