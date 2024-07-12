FEMA continues to help Smith County residents

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 1:13 pm

TYLER – FEMA has set a deadline of August 15, for Smith County residents to register for individual assistance with their storm damages. So far, FEMA has approved 2,367 Smith County residents for individual assistance, for a total of nearly $5.8 million, Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore reported. Citizens who still need help recovering from the severe storms, tornados, flooding and straight-line winds, from April 26 through June 5, can go to the Hub for in-person assistance. The Disaster Recovery Center at The Hub, located at 304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler, has changed its hours, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Citizens can also visit http://www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.

There are also mobile FEMA Disaster Survivors Assistance personnel who are still going out to check on residents’ damages in Smith County. These employees all have federal identification, and are not allowed to open gates, even on porches, or cross no trespassing signs. Citizens with any of these restrictions must visit online, call, or visit the Hub.

Moore said residents visiting the DRC will also be able to talk to people from the Small Business Administration, Lone Star Legal and the local nonprofit organization, Crisis Response Ministry.

