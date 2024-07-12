Reality Roundup: ‘Big Brother’ 26 theme, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ trailer

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 12:06 pm

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Big Brother (CBS)

It's not summer without Julie Chen Moonves welcoming you to Big Brother. The long-running reality competition series returns for season 26 on July 17, and CBS has revealed that this year the theme is artificial intelligence. The producers are calling it BB AI, and the house and the game twists seem to follow that concept. "BB AI is taking over the House and the theme will deliver the most unpredictable season for Houseguests," an official press release reads.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo)

Alexis Bellino is in love and she's not hiding it. On the season 18 premiere, The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed details about the love triangle she's found herself in with John Janssen and his ex-girlfriend Shannon Storms Beador. "I don't know Shannon, [I'm] not friends with Shannon and unfortunately, your heart wants what it wants and here we are. Take us or leave us," Bellino shared in a People exclusive clip from the show.

Too Hot to Handle (Netflix)

The trailer for season 6 of Too Hot to Handle dropped on Wednesday, and it promises surprises for the group of singles this time around. A new prize, different twists and a brand-new sidekick called BAD LANA await the contestants when the season premieres on Netflix on July 19.

