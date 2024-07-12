TJC announces new baseball coach

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 10:42 am

TYLER – After former head baseball coach of the Tyler Junior College Apaches Doug Wren became the new athletic director, the multi-time NJCAA National Champions have a new bench boss. Former Dodge City Community College(KS) head coach Brett Doe was introduced at the TJC Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center. He brings both JUCO and MLB experience as a former player at fellow Region XIV school Navarro and was a part of the Minnesota Twins. Doe won an NJCAA national Championship of his own as a shortstop at Navarro back in 2011.

