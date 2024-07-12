Princess Anne returns to royal duties following hospitalization

Princess Anne, Princess Royal visits the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College on July 12, 2024 in Gloucester, England. -- Cameron Smith/Getty Images

(GLOUCESTERSHIRE, England) -- Princess Anne returned to royal duties Friday, nearly two weeks after she was hospitalized following what Buckingham Palace described as an "incident" at Gatcombe Park, her estate in Gloucestershire, England.

Anne, the younger sister of King Charles III, visited the Riding for the Disabled Association National Championships at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucester.

The 73-year-old princess, wearing a hat, coat and gloves, was seen interacting with officials and attendees at the championship event.

Anne was treated at Southmead Hospital in Bristol on June 23, following the incident at her home. The palace said the princess was being treated in the hospital "as a precautionary measure" and was "expected to make a full and swift recovery."

The palace has not shared any further details of Anne's health.

It's not clear precisely how the incident occurred, but the princess sustained injuries to her head while out walking on her Gatcombe Park estate. There were horses nearby, and the medical team who examined her said that her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

Anne has been a working member of the royal family since 1969, when she started public engagements at the age of 18, according to her official biography.

She is described on the royal family's website as having "one of the busiest working schedules of any member of the royal family."

The princess is married to Sir Tim Laurence, who shared a public update on Anne after visiting her in the hospital on June 25.

"She is recovering well, thank you. We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care -- and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene," the 69-year-old said at the time. "We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal."

Anne is also a mom of two children -- Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips Tindall -- whom she shares with her former husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

