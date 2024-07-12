Today is Friday July 12, 2024
Patrick Mahomes Sr. reportedly busted for driving with invalid license

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 10:43 am
SMITH COUNTY — Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes II, has had yet another run-in with cops, TMZ Sports has learned he was busted in Texas last month for driving on an invalid license. According to court documents we obtained … Mahomes Sr. was ticketed for the offense in Tyler at around 8:30 PM on June 29 — less than five months after he was arrested for DWI in the same city.

The docs show Mahomes Sr. was given a warning for disregarding traffic signs in addition to the citation … indicating he was initially pulled over for a routine violation.

The documents state the 53-year-old former MLB pitcher is to appear before a judge on or before July 31 for a hearing on the matter.

It’s not clear if Mahomes Sr.’s license had been suspended or revoked due to his most recent DWI arrest … a spokesperson for the Smith County Criminal District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the matter.

A trial in the DWI case, meanwhile, is currently slated for later this month.



