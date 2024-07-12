Today is Friday July 12, 2024
Bill Belichick joining 'Inside the NFL' for upcoming season

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 3:39 am
By ABC News
July 11, 2024, 12:19 PM

LOS ANGELES — Bill Belichick has added a second media job for the upcoming season.

The CW Network announced Thursday that Belichick will be one of the analysts on “Inside the NFL.” Belichick, who coached the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during his 24 years at the helm, will also appear on the “ManningCast” during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.”

Belichick also joined “The Pat McAfee Show” for its NFL draft coverage in April and is scheduled to appear weekly on the show during the NFL season.

Belichick joins Ryan Clark, Chad Johnson and Chris Long. Johnson and Long each played one season for Belichick in New England.

“I’m thrilled to join my new team at NFL Films and to work on such a historic television franchise,” Belichick said in a statement. “I’ve always appreciated ‘Inside the NFL’s’ depth of analysis, and I hope to bring the same detailed insight to The CW by talking real football with real pros — Ryan, Chris and Chad — this coming season.”

“Inside the NFL,” which is in its 48th season, is produced by NFL Films. While Belichick was infamous for his short answers and refusing to engage with reporters while he was a coach, the times he has been revealing and forthcoming have often been on shows or pieces produced by NFL Films.

Belichick was nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Studio Analyst for his work on the 2019 NFL Films series “NFL 100 All-Time Team,” which aired on NFL Network.

