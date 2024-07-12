Georgia’s Trevor Etienne pleads no contest to lesser charges

Posted/updated on: July 12, 2024 at 3:39 am

ByABC News

July 11, 2024, 1:19 PM

DUI charges against Georgia running back Trevor Etienne were dismissed Wednesday when he pleaded no contest to reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol and two other driving offenses.

Etienne made his plea during a hearing in Athens-Clarke County (Georgia) Municipal Court.

“We’re pleased the evidence didn’t support the DUI charge to begin with,” Etienne’s attorney, Kim Stephens, told the Athens Banner-Herald. “We’re pleased the solicitor’s office saw that and agreed to something that wasn’t a DUI.”

On March 24, Athens-Clarke County police arrested Etienne on charges of drunken driving, failure to maintain a lane or improper driving as well as affixing materials that reduce visibility through the windows or windshield.

It is not known if Etienne will be available for Georgia’s season-opening game against Clemson on Aug. 31. According to Georgia’s team policy, athletes convicted of DUI face a suspension of at least one game. Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint served a one-game suspension after pleading guilty to a reckless driving charge in 2023.

Etienne, the younger brother of Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, has been projected as Georgia’s top running back after transferring in from Florida, where he rushed for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns on 249 carries in two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back