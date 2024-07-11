CHRISTUS Health celebrates grand opening of new Kilgore facility

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2024 at 4:37 pm

KILGORE – CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, the city of Kilgore and Kilgore College celebrated the opening of a new facility, the Roy H. Laird Regional Medical Health Sciences Education Center, with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening event on Thursday.

More than 300 guests were able to get a first-hand look at the 75,000 square-foot center that includes new teaching and state-of-the-art lab space through Kilgore College’s health science programs, a new CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic family medicine location and an out-patient physical therapy location. Construction of the new facility began in March 2022, with the clinic featuring 24 exam rooms, lab, x-ray, and seven providers.



Nearly half the space is home to Kilgore College’s Torrence Health Science Education Center, which houses new teaching and lab space and is home to the college’s associate degree nursing, vocational nursing, physical therapy assistant and radiologic technology programs.

“The college could not have asked for better partners than CHRISTUS and the city of Kilgore,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, president, Kilgore College. “They believed in the college’s ability to not only dream big, but to turn that dream into a reality.”

Go Back