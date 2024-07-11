And we wonder why the country is drowning in debt.

Here are two numbers for your consideration.

Thirty-four and six.

Thirty-four is the number in trillions of dollars of the U.S. national debt. It’s an incomprehensible number. The word trillion was at one time reserved for discussion regarding distances in the cosmos. Thirty-four trillion miles is about 5.8 light years. That debt is increasing at the rate of about $5.8 billion per day. It means that a baby born today in this country is coming into the world with a $100,000 debt burden hung around its tiny little neck. That burden will only increase day by day.

The second number – six – is the percentage of federal government employees who are working full time in the offices provided for them by whichever federal agency for which they are employed.

You, being the math whiz that you are, can immediately then calculate that 94 out of 100 federal employees either seldom or never use their government offices. This despite an executive order from President Biden ordering federal workers back to the office following the COVID pandemic. Most federal employees just flat out ignored the order.

Among the many implications of the “six” number is the fact that zillions of square feet of office space located in Washington, D.C. – and in very nearly every city of any size in the country – are sitting vacant (particularly on Fridays).

Oh, but they’re “working from home.”

As Joe Biden would say, “C’mon, man!” Sure, some of those employees are putting in a good, solid day. But don’t insult me by telling me it’s most of them. Human nature is human nature. It was close to impossible to get fired from a federal job before everyone went home for the pandemic. If you believe that we’re getting a day’s worth of work for a day’s worth of pay from the 94 out of 100 federal employees who can’t be bothered to come to the office even after they were ordered to do so, I would love an invitation to visit you on your planet. (What color is the sky?)

Speaking of planets, a job on the federal payroll is one of the sweetest deals on this one. There are Lord knows how many studies out there showing that the average federal employee makes 30 to 40 percent more than a private sector employee doing comparable work. And, again, it’s close to impossible to get fired.

The two numbers, “34,” as in trillions of dollars of debt, and “six,” as in percent of federal employees reporting to the office, are not disconnected. In the real world, an organization that is bleeding money looks for ways to cut fixed costs and boost productivity. The fastest way to do that is to reduce head count and get rid of excess overhead.

But this is the government and just-released jobs numbers reveal that federal hiring continues to greatly outpace private sector hiring.

One of the planks in the GOP’s 2024 campaign platform is “Reining in Wasteful Federal Spending.”

Easy.

Start with a federal hiring freeze.

