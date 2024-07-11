Grande Boulevard road work starts Friday

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2024 at 2:40 pm

TYLER – City of Tyler officials announced that that there will be road work on Grande Boulevard from Friday, July 12, at 7 a.m. until Saturday, July 13, at 7 p.m. Road crews will be working on both lanes on Grande Boulevard, from Sutherland Drive east of Broadway Avenue to Old Jacksonville Highway. During construction, only one lane will be available for travel. Drivers should expect delays, watch out for road crews and drive according to conditions in this area.

