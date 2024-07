Longview resident wins million dollar lottery prize

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2024 at 12:57 pm

LONGVIEW – Our news partners at KETK report a Longview resident won $1 million in the lottery playing a scratch-off. The winner purchased the winning $1 million Crossword ticket at CEFCO on E. End Blvd. in Marshall. They chose to remain anonymous. This was the fourth of four top prizes claimed in that game, which offers more than $152.4 million in total prizes.

