Tyler child killed in July 4 shooting

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2024 at 2:42 pm

FORT WORTH – Tyler ISD Head Start announced on Wednesday they are mourning one of their Head Start students who died on July 4 due to gun violence, according to a report from our news partners at KETK. “Please keep her family in your prayers during this very difficult time,” Tyler ISD Head Start said. According to reports from Dallas NBC affiliate NBC 5, Ivy Pierce, 4, and her sister Wynter Thouston, 1, were among five people shot on July 4 while in the area for a fireworks show. Both girls died of their injuries.

Fort Worth police detectives told NBC 5 the shooting started after a fight broke out between two people and someone started shooting.

Photo courtesy of Tyler ISD Head Start.

Kanard Murphy was arrested for capital murder of multiple persons after the shooting, and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Go Back