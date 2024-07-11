Today is Thursday July 11, 2024
‘Love Island USA’ becomes #1 reality series in streaming

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2024 at 10:53 am
Peacock

It seems America is in the mood for Love. Love Island, that is.

The Peacock series' sixth season has become the #1 reality series in the country across all streaming platforms, according to Nielsen data quoted by the streamer. 

The viewership for this installment is double previous seasons, Peacock adds.

The sixth season of the Fiji-set, real-time romance series hosted by Ariana Madix dropped on June 11 on Peacock. 

The season 6 finale will be available to stream July 21.

Seasons 4 and 5 are also available to stream in full on the platform.

News Partner
