Brawl breaks out between players and fans after Colombia-Uruguay Copa America match

Members of each team skirmish on the pitch during the CONMEBOL Copa America semifinal between Uruguay and Colombia on Wednesday July 10, 2024 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. (Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) -- After a heated match on the pitch, emotions spilled over into the stands Wednesday night at the Colombia/Uruguay Copa America semi-final match in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About a dozen Uruguay players went into the stands and had to be removed by security personnel.

"Uruguay players have entered the stands and a fight has broken out between fans and players," read a post on the Fox Soccer X account, which was retweeted by Fox Sports, which aired the match.

