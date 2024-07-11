New Diana ISD student dies after medical emergency

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2024 at 5:14 am

DIANA — According to our news partner KETK, Amy Marzano, a soon-to-be junior at New Diana High School, died on Wednesday following a medical emergency, Superintendent Marshall Moore said. Marzano was a dedicated majorette in the high school band and during practice this morning, she experienced a medical emergency that was reportedly not related to the activity.

“She was immediately transported by ambulance to Longview Regional Hospital, where the medical staff worked tirelessly to stabilize her condition,” New Diana ISD officials said. “Despite their best efforts, Amy was placed on life support and tragically passed away at 2:53 p.m.”

The district said to provide support during this difficult time, the band hall will be open on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for anyone wishing to speak with counselors and support staff.

Go Back