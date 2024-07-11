Today is Thursday July 11, 2024
Adolis García to represent host Rangers in Home Run Derby, Teoscar Hernández completes 8-man field

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2024 at 3:26 am
NEW YORK (AP) — Adolis García will represent the host Texas Rangers in Monday night’s Home Run Derby at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández completed the eight-man field.

García was knocked out by Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena last year in the first round at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park.

Two Rangers have won the derby: Ruben Sierra and Cincinnati’s Eric Davis were co-winners in 1989 at Anaheim Stadium, and Juan Gonzalez won in 1993 at Baltimore’s Camden Yards.

The New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson, Atlanta’s Marcell Ozuna, Cleveland’s José Ramírez and Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. previously committed to the competition.

García, last year’s AL Championship Series MVP, is the only player in the derby who wasn’t selected to the All-Star Game.

Alonso will participate in his fifth straight Home Run Derby, trying to win for the third time.

