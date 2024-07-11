Neto and Moniak power Angels past Texas 7-2, snapping Rangers’ 5-game win streak

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mickey Moniak and Zach Neto both homered and drove in three runs as the Los Angeles Angels ended the Texas Rangers’ season-best five-game winning streak with a 7-2 victory Wednesday night.

Neto finished a triple short of the cycle for the Angels, who had lost four in a row and eight of nine. He combined with Moniak to give Los Angeles five hits and three runs from the bottom two batters in the lineup.

“It’s a long process and a long season. Things haven’t gone the way I wanted them to up until this point. That’s in the past,” said Moniak, who is hitting .198 with five homers. “The only thing I can do is focus on my work and getting better every day and getting back to the baseball player I know I can be.”

Moniak, the No. 9 hitter, launched a three-run shot to make it 4-0 in the second inning. Neto added an RBI double in the third and a two-run homer in the eighth, his 12th of the year.

Angels starter Griffin Canning pitched well until the fifth, when he gave up a two-run homer to Leody Taveras with no outs. After getting Travis Jankowski to ground out, Canning loaded the bases on back-to-back singles and a walk before being pulled.

Hans Crouse struck out rookie Wyatt Langford and slugger Adolis García to end the inning. Crouse (1-0) then worked a hitless sixth and earned his first major league win.

“It feels good,” said Crouse, who grew up in nearby Dana Point. “Really cool feeling for me that it came at home, growing up here. Having my grandpa, wife and son in the stands makes it even more special. I was just trying to do my job and minimize damage. I was honestly looking to get a double-play ball and get out of the inning, but picking up the two strikeouts and throwing a scoreless inning after that was pretty dang cool. It’s a special moment for me, one I’ll never forget.”

Langford also struck out against Hunter Strickland with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh. García, last year’s AL Championship Series MVP, popped up against José Marte to end the inning.

Earlier in the day, García was added to the Home Run Derby to represent the host Rangers during All-Star festivities next week. García is the only one of the eight hitters in the event who wasn’t selected to the All-Star Game.

Texas starter Michael Lorenzen (5-5) allowed five runs and five hits in five innings. He walked four and struck out three.

“He was just out of sync,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “His release point was off there a little bit. He was battling that and didn’t finish up strong. He walked a couple of guys and hit a batter. He’ll tell you that’s a recipe for something bad to happen. Offensively, we got guys on and we did some good things, we just didn’t get the hit.”

Angels star Mike Trout and his wife, Jessica, welcomed a baby boy, Jordy Michael, on June 30, Trout announced on social media. It’s the couple’s second child. Trout has played in just 29 games this season because of a torn meniscus but is targeting the end of July for a return.

Angels outfielder Jo Adell sat out with a virus.

Rangers: LHP Andrew Heaney (3-9, 3.80 ERA) starts in Houston on Friday night.

Angels: RHP Jack Kochanowicz makes his major league debut Thursday night against Seattle. The 6-foot-7 Kochanowicz was a third-round draft pick in 2019.

