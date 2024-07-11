Today is Thursday July 11, 2024
ktbb logo


Bubba Wallace fined $50K by NASCAR over postrace retaliation

Posted/updated on: July 11, 2024 at 3:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ByABC News
July 10, 2024, 8:49 AM

Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR on Wednesday for his actions after Sunday’s street course race in Chicago.

Wallace was fined for driving Alex Bowman into the wall during the cooldown lap Sunday. It was apparently in retaliation for Bowman spinning out Wallace on Lap 25.

NASCAR said Wallace violated its code of conduct.

Bowman won the storm-shortened race in Chicago to end a long winless drought and clinch a spot in the NASCAR playoffs. Wallace finished 13th and is currently one spot out of the 16-driver playoff field.

Bowman said he wanted to apologize to Wallace and his team and that he didn’t feel the actions warranted a fine.

“Just messed up, trying to get my windshield wiper on, missed a corner and ruined their day,” Bowman said during his postrace interview. “I hate that. I’m still embarrassed about it.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC