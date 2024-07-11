Bubba Wallace fined $50K by NASCAR over postrace retaliation

July 10, 2024, 8:49 AM

Bubba Wallace was fined $50,000 by NASCAR on Wednesday for his actions after Sunday’s street course race in Chicago.

Wallace was fined for driving Alex Bowman into the wall during the cooldown lap Sunday. It was apparently in retaliation for Bowman spinning out Wallace on Lap 25.

NASCAR said Wallace violated its code of conduct.

Bowman won the storm-shortened race in Chicago to end a long winless drought and clinch a spot in the NASCAR playoffs. Wallace finished 13th and is currently one spot out of the 16-driver playoff field.

Bowman said he wanted to apologize to Wallace and his team and that he didn’t feel the actions warranted a fine.

“Just messed up, trying to get my windshield wiper on, missed a corner and ruined their day,” Bowman said during his postrace interview. “I hate that. I’m still embarrassed about it.”

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

