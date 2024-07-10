UT Tyler breaks ground on Longview University Center expansion

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 4:36 pm

LONGVIEW – The University of Texas at Tyler broke ground on the expansion of the UT Tyler Longview University Center. The 10,144-square-foot annex will add a 65-person classroom, multipurpose lab space, nursing skills and health assessment labs, along with centralized study spaces. The new facility allows for the expansion of bachelor’s and graduate degree programs in Longview and Gregg County.

“This expansion will allow us to introduce new nursing and science programs and increase our

presence in Longview, helping meet education needs and provide more support for health care

services across the region.” said UT Tyler President Julie V. Philley, MD.

Project completion is set for fall 2025. The first phase of road work has already been completed.

Go Back