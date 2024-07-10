New Tyler District Two councilmember sworn in

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 4:14 pm

TYLER – Tyler’s newly-elected councilmember Petra Hawkins, was sworn in on Wednesday. In June, Hawkins won a runoff election to represent District Two, with 53% of the vote. According to our news partner KETK, Hawkins, who was born and raised in Tyler, graduated from Tyler ISD and Tyler Junior College. She then became a nurse, first as and LVN, then as an RN. In 2022 Hawkins became a professional Texas Real Estate Agent.

Hawkins is a member of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, Tyler Area Builder’s Association and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. In addition, she is enrolled in Tyler ISD’s Community Education Specialist Training.

Go Back