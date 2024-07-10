Today is Wednesday July 10, 2024
ktbb logo


New Tyler District Two councilmember sworn in

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 4:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – Tyler’s newly-elected councilmember Petra Hawkins, was sworn in on Wednesday. In June, Hawkins won a runoff election to represent District Two, with 53% of the vote. According to our news partner KETK, Hawkins, who was born and raised in Tyler, graduated from Tyler ISD and Tyler Junior College. She then became a nurse, first as and LVN, then as an RN. In 2022 Hawkins became a professional Texas Real Estate Agent.

Hawkins is a member of the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, Tyler Metro Chamber of Commerce, Tyler Area Builder’s Association and the National Association of Real Estate Brokers. In addition, she is enrolled in Tyler ISD’s Community Education Specialist Training.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC