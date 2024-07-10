Smith County man in critical condition after morning shooting

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 2:57 pm

SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said a man remains in critical condition after a Wednesday morning shooting at the front door of his Smith County residence, accordiing to our news partners at KETK. The sheriff’s office said at around 6:30 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 20900 block of CR 4129 in northern Smith County. When officials arrived, they discovered the victim, 67-year-old Rogieys Simmons, had been shot in the upper body while standing at the front door of his residence.

“Deputies were told that Simmons had been in an argument with two male suspects, one white and one black, just prior to the shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.

Simmons was taken to a local hospital where he reportedly underwent surgery and remains in critical condition.

Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit are at the scene conducting an investigation. Anyone with information or video footage is urged to notify the sheriff’s office at 903-566-6600.

