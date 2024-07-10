Today is Wednesday July 10, 2024
FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers reopen Thursday

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 2:57 pm
AUSTIN – Disaster Recovery Centers in Henderson, Lamar, Smith and Van Zandt counties will reopen at 10 a.m. July 11. The centers were closed temporarily after Hurricane Beryl.

The DRC locations are: In Smith County, R.B. Hubbard Center “The Hub”, on East Ferguson Street.

East Texas Senior Living, serving Henderson County, on Highway 31 in Athens.

In Lamar County, at Chisum Elementary School in Paris, on South Church Street.

In Canton and Van Zandt County, Canton Intermediate School on West State Highway 243.
 

The centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4781.

Fema’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.



