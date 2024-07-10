More counties added to FEMA eligibility list

Posted/updated on: July 10, 2024 at 2:48 pm

AUSTIN – Homeowners and renters in Anderson, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk and Sabine counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred April 26 – June 5. Eligible applicants may qualify for serious needs assistance, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other eligible expenses related to storm damage. Previously, Texans in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties were approved for assistance.

